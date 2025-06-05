Chelsea looking to wrap up Jamie Gittens deal 'very quickly'

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Enzo Maresca’s side are looking to sign a new left-winger following Jadon Sancho’s return to parent club Man United.

They now look set to raid Sancho’s former club for Gittens, 20, who also came through Man City’s academy before heading to Germany in pursuit of first-team football.

According to BILD, a deal to bring Gittens to Stamford Bridge could move quickly this week as they prepare for the Club World Cup in the USA.

Dortmund are said to be willing to sell Gittens for a fee of around €60m despite him having a release clause of €67m due to his drop off in form in the second half of the season.