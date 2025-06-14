Man United legend urges Ruben Amorim to give Antony a second chance

Man United legend Edwin Van Der Sar has urged manager Ruben Amorim to give winger Antony a second chance after his impressive loan spell at Real Betis.

The 25-year-old played a key role for Betis as they made it to the Europa Conference League final, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in his 26 games across all competitions.

Advertisement Advertisement

Antony has opened up about his struggles at Man United, recently revealing he considered retirement as he continued to struggle at the club.

Now that he’s managed to rediscover some form and is more confident, former United goalkeeper Van Der Sar believes he should be given a second chance.

He said: "Luckily, I'm not in a position anymore to dictate at a club which kind of players have to come, but they're on the right track by signing a more experienced striker, maybe with another one on the way.

"The two players they signed in the winter break were good, so they should be fine if they give faith to the manager. "

Maybe (Alejandro) Garnacho's going to go, I would say bring Antony back, but I'm not sure if that's realistic."