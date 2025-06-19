Man City handed Premier League fine ahead of 115 charges verdict

Man City have been slapped with a £800k fine by the Premier League for repeated late kick-offs as they await the verdict for their alleged 115 charges.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been fined approximately £800,000 after admitting to nine breaches of Premier League Rule L.33, which governs punctuality for kick-offs and second-half restarts.

The penalties escalated with each offence, ranging from £40,000 to £190,000 per breach, with the most notable breach been in December’s Manchester derby.

All of this comes as Man City are awaiting the verdict for their 115 charges, related to alleged breaches of financial fair play.

City continue to deny any wrongdoing but could face a number of serious punishments, including potential relegation to the Championship.