Ruben Amorim is reportedly pushing for AC Milan for a reunion with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes, 32, is clearly unhappy with how things are going at Manchester United this season, openly questioning Michael Carrick’s tactics after the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

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That outburst saw Carrick drop Fernandes to the bench for the game against Bournemouth on Sunday (October 25), but it didn’t have the desired effect as they lost 3-0.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, former boss Amorim is ready to offer Fernandes a way out of Old Trafford.

The report adds that Fernandes is now actively pushing for a move away from Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window.

There will be significant financial hurdles for the Serie A side, however, with Fernandes currently earning €10.2 million net per season.