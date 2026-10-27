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Amorim pushing for AC Milan to sign unhappy Manchester United captain Fernandes

Amorim pushing for AC Milan to sign unhappy Manchester United captain Fernandes
Amorim pushing for AC Milan to sign unhappy Manchester United captain FernandesIPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

Ruben Amorim is reportedly pushing for AC Milan for a reunion with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes, 32, is clearly unhappy with how things are going at Manchester United this season, openly questioning Michael Carrick’s tactics after the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

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That outburst saw Carrick drop Fernandes to the bench for the game against Bournemouth on Sunday (October 25), but it didn’t have the desired effect as they lost 3-0.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, former boss Amorim is ready to offer Fernandes a way out of Old Trafford.

The report adds that Fernandes is now actively pushing for a move away from Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window.

There will be significant financial hurdles for the Serie A side, however, with Fernandes currently earning €10.2 million net per season.

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Bruno FernandesRuben AmorimMichael CarrickManchester UnitedAC MilanPremier LeagueSerie AFootball transfers

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