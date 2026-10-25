Carragher brutally says Man Utd players "don't actually like playing with Fernandes"

Jamie Carragher has claimed that some Manchester United players do not like playing with captain Bruno Fernandes who has been dropped this weekend.

United manager Michael Carrick explained that he dropped Fernandes from the starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth due to "pure football" reasons.

Advertisement Advertisement

This came after the midfielder's criticism of Carrick's tactics in the defeat to Como in the Champions League as Fernandes stated that he and his teammates could not press the Italian side enough.

After the news broke, Carragher discussed the decision from Carrick and revealed that many players may prefer Fernandes on the bench in what would be a shocking revelation.

"You don't want it to blow up in your face, he is Manchester United's best player, we can't get away from that. PFA Player of the Year last year, but Carrick had to make a stand.

"And you're hoping that this brings us together as a group because there's no doubt about it, even though he's their best player, there will be a lot of people who don't actually like playing with Fernandes. He's always throwing his arms up at people, he's basically saying 'you lot aren't good enough to play with me'. We see that a lot from Fernandes.

"So hopefully the players will stick together, they'll need the support as well, because confidence is low. They'll need to start well, and actually enjoy playing football together. And if things aren't going well, or someone gives a pass away, you get together, keep encouraging and push each other on."

Fernandes played the full 90 of each of Man United's first seven games of the Premier League season, but he has failed to score or assist in his last five top-flight appearance after a lull in form.