Man United eye first transfer signing of new era in 2027

After seeing their winless run extended to eight games across all competitions after a 3-0 weekend Premier League loss to Bournemouth, a new manager looks imminent, with the club apparently ready to dispense with Michael Carrick.
Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are among the candidates to take charge at Old Trafford - if Carrick is sacked - and the club are reportedly already working on prospective January transfer signings.
Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert are on the Red Devils' radar, as part of a planned combined £100M+ transfer outlay at some point in 2027.
Branthwaite remains in contract extension talks with Everton, and his current deal runs until 2030, and the Toffees would demand in excess pf £60M to consider a sale.
United have twice failed in offers for the England international and David Moyes is under no significant pressure to sell.