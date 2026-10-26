Man United eye first transfer signing of new era in 2027

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Man United manager Michael Carrick.
Man United manager Michael Carrick.Profimedia

Manchester United are set for yet more changes in the coming weeks.

After seeing their winless run extended to eight games across all competitions after a 3-0 weekend Premier League loss to Bournemouth, a new manager looks imminent, with the club apparently ready to dispense with Michael Carrick.

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Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are among the candidates to take charge at Old Trafford - if Carrick is sacked - and the club are reportedly already working on prospective January transfer signings.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert are on the Red Devils' radar, as part of a planned combined £100M+ transfer outlay at some point in 2027.

Branthwaite remains in contract extension talks with Everton, and his current deal runs until 2030, and the Toffees would demand in excess pf £60M to consider a sale.

United have twice failed in offers for the England international and David Moyes is under no significant pressure to sell.

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Premier LeagueMichael CarrickJarrad BranthwaiteManchester UnitedEvertonFootball transfers

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