Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer has spoken on the prospect of Cesc Fabregas taking over at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have won just one of their opening seven league games and begin the weekend languishing in 13th place as they clash with Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

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United have been linked with Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte and now Cesc Fabregas over the past week as the club weigh up their options if Michael Carrick is sacked as head coach.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder has now been warned not to take the job, a role which several managers have failed in over the past decade.

"He’s going to have a big decision at some point because if he continues to have even moderate success with Como a big club will come in for him," he said on the Rest is Football podcast.

"It might be United. If he takes that job, he’d be mad! It’s a graveyard really."

Fellow ex-England striker Alan Shearer added: "I know it’s a huge football club, but it’s not an attractive job at the minute, because of how many (managers) have been in there and how many have been sacked.

"The only thing attractive about it is he might get a great pay-off in 12 or 18 months’ time."

Fabregas has taken Como from newly promoted Serie A club to Champions League qualification in just two seasons. He is a top candidate, but United have little to lure him with as they continue their downward spiral.

Como's victory over United on 21 October 2026 was a statement result for Fabregas, whose mind may be on bigger issues than taking over from Carrick.