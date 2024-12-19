Amorim on Rashford's future at Man Utd: Nothing's changed, we believe in Marcus

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has discussed Marcus Rashford and how he has full faith in him despite comments suggesting a move away from the club.

Speaking in his latest press conference ahead of Thursday night’s clash with Tottenham in the EFL Cup, Amorim remained stoic about the possibility of Rashford leaving this January and says he is fully focused on preparing to face Spurs.

“I cannot say more from that interview or speak some more about Rashford. I'm focused on the team. What I expect is, every day, all the players during the training, outside the training, the engagement with the players. I talk about where it’s the way they dressed. I was just making a point. I don't know how they dress. I see them as with a kit, just with a kit. I don't know how they eat. I'm not looking at the plate.

“So it was to make a point. And that is a good question to put that I don't care how my players dress, it was to make like a real focus on the detail. What I can say is that I expect the best of each one of them to prepare for the game. That's what we are doing. To try to demonstrate to the players. The rest, we will take time. We will have time to address. My focus is to take the best of Marcus and take the best of our players.”

When a player is set on leaving a club often their mentality switches and drops as the transfer window approaches, Amorim says he cannot control players like Rashford and the mental side of their game.

“I don't control that. It's not my (remit). What I can control is the way I see things to take my players to the games and to the training. That is my focus. The rest I don't control. That is Marcus and the Harry Maguire part and all the players. So my focus is to set the standards, to see if the players can do it and then prepare for the games. That is my focus, that part I cannot answer.

“Nothing's changed. We believe in Marcus. Marcus is a player of Manchester United so there's no change.”