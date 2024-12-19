Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Atletico Madrid preparing a huge bid for Man Utd star Garnacho

Rashford missing from traveling Man Utd squad for Spurs

Ansser Sadiq
Rashford missing from traveling Man Utd squad for Spurs
Rashford missing from traveling Man Utd squad for SpursAction Plus
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford wasn't spotted by photographers on Wednesday.

The Red Devils traveled via train to London to take on Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United are hoping to reach the semi finals of a competition they won two seasons ago.

Per The Mirror and other outlets, Rashford may well miss this game as well.

The forward was not in the squad for their 2-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

He has since given an interview to journalist Henry Winter, outlining his desire to leave.

The 27-year-old is ready to move on from the club where he has been playing since aged 7.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusManchester UnitedTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd legend Scholes convinced Rashford leaving
Man Utd boss Amorim: I just want to help Marcus
Winter convinced "parting of ways" for Rashford and Man Utd