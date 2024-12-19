Rashford missing from traveling Man Utd squad for Spurs

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford wasn't spotted by photographers on Wednesday.

The Red Devils traveled via train to London to take on Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

United are hoping to reach the semi finals of a competition they won two seasons ago.

Per The Mirror and other outlets, Rashford may well miss this game as well.

The forward was not in the squad for their 2-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

He has since given an interview to journalist Henry Winter, outlining his desire to leave.

The 27-year-old is ready to move on from the club where he has been playing since aged 7.