Postecoglou says Amorim "has made an impact straight away" at Man Utd ahead of cup clash

Zack Oaten
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has nothing but praise for Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim ahead of their EFL Cup quarterfinal clash on Thursday night.

The pair face each other on Thursday night as they look to progress into the semi-final in what will be a tough test for both sides in a packed footballing schedule ahead of the festive break. 

“Yeah look he seems to have come in and made an impact straight away," said Postecoglou.

"As I mentioned earlier, it is a club that’s always going to have noise. It’s just that kind of football club and I guess that’s as big a challenge as the actual challenge for anyone that takes over.  

“He has obviously tweaked the formation a little bit, given different players an opportunity because he wants to have a look at everyone but as they showed at the weekend, they are pretty tough competitors still. Yeah, looking forward to meeting him and taking on the challenge tomorrow.” 

Amorim will be searching for his third win on the bounce whilst Spurs come off a 5-0 win over bottom-of-the-league  Southampton

