Marcus Rashford’s brother speaks out after Amorim drops him from Man Utd squad

Marcus Rashford's brother has backed him after he was dropped for the Manchester derby.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim explained his decision to drop Rashford ahead of the Manchester derby, stating that the 27-year-old simply does not have the work rate needed to fit into the team.

"For me it's important; the performance in training, the performance in games, the way you dress, the way you eat, the way you engage with your team-mates, the way you push your team-mates."

Rashford shared a snap of the match on his TV to Instagram. In the caption, he wrote: "Yesssssssss! Love it lads."

His brother and agent Dwaine Maynard backed his brother up in the comment section: "As you say, all you want is United to win. Regardless of anything else.".

Rashford still has over three years remaining on his current contract and has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.