Benfica receive new PSG, Man Utd offers for Neves

Benfica receive new PSG, Man Utd offers for Neves

Manchester United and PSG have both had offers rejected by Benfica for Joao Neves.

A Bola says PSG and United have made bids for the Portugual international.

Advertisement Advertisement

PSG have offered €70m, while United's bid is €60m.

But according to the Portuguese newspaper, Benfica have rejected both offers.

Benfica refuses to release Neves for less than €100m. The player's buyout clause is a whopping €120m.

Manchester City , Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also in the hunt for Neves.