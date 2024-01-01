Tribal Football
Big Prem trio battling for Rennes whiz Doue
Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are locked in an intense transfer battle.

The three Premier League giants are said to be very hot on Rennes wonderkid Desire Doue.Per The Sun, Doue is a target for all three teams, who want to sign him immediately.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are among the top European clubs circling.

Doue has broken through in Ligue 1 and has already shown why he is such a highly rated talent.

Top clubs will have to work hard to convince him to commit the next years of his career to their team.

