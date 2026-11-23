Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly ready to restart talks with the club over a contract extension.

The Argentina international, whose current deal expires in 2028, is keen to stay at Anfield despite some wider uncertainty over his future at Anfield.

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Mac Allister has impressed under Andoni Iraola so far this season, scoring five goals, including three in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker was rumoured to be irked by new deals offered to Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch and he now wishes to agree terms quickly so he can fully focus on his form.

Liverpool are rumoured to be open to a new deal, likely up until 2030, and all parties hope to have an agreement signed before the end of 2026.