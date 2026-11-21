Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge backs the Reds to beat Manchester United on Sunday but doubts their Premier League title credentials.

Buoyed by their victory at Crystal Palace last time out, Andoni Iraola’s men welcome relegation-threatened Red Devils to Anfield, aiming to strengthen their position in the table.

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Liverpool lost both league meetings with United last season, matching their total defeats from the previous 18 encounters.

They have also not suffered a longer losing streak against their fierce rivals since December 2014 to January 2016, when they lost four successive matches.

The Irishman believes his former club will take confidence from their victory at Selhurst Park, insisting that the pressure is firmly on their struggling rivals from Old Trafford.

"I think there is more pressure on Manchester United being in the bottom three than Liverpool," Aldridge told Flashscore via 711sports.be

"Liverpool come into the game off a good win over Crystal Palace, scoring three goals and playing good football.

"I have to say, Manchester United is always the fixture Liverpool fans look at when they are announced because of the big rivalry of the two biggest clubs in England.

"So, it's a huge game and Liverpool can't take anything for granted, so have to continue playing the same way they played at home to Arsenal."

Manchester United’s defensive frailties have been a persistent concern this season, with the team conceding 19 goals in their opening 10 league matches.

Nevertheless, Aldridge acknowledges that the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino could provide the struggling side with renewed motivation.

"We're playing some really good football and will look to expose Manchester United's defensive weaknesses and put pressure on their defence for sure," he continued.

"In terms of rising to the occasion, I kind of expect a managerial change for Manchester United ahead of the game, so yes, this new manager bounce could give the players a big boost ahead of the game.

"But I do think the superior squad and players we have available can get the win for Liverpool."

Iraola, Wirtz Sports Press Photo / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Aldridge delivers sobering Liverpool title verdict

While victory over the Red Devils would provide another boost to Reds’ campaign, the 68-year-old does not believe the Merseyside club are genuine contenders for the Premier League crown.

Instead, he insists securing Champions League qualification should remain the priority as Iraola continues to implement his philosophy.

"I think this was never a year I fancied Liverpool to be title challengers, because of the new manager coming in," he explained.

"And it may be taking time to get his ideas across and look to bring in his type of players and with a changing Liverpool squad as well.

"So yes, Arsenal look very strong and have a continuation of Mikel Arteta with a strong squad who have got over the line as Champions."

The former Real Sociedad star noted: "Liverpool are doing as expected I believe. I didn’t have them down as title challengers and Iraola needs time to get the team playing as he desires and to form a good relationship with the squad and share his beliefs.

"We have a few injuries right now and when the likes of Bradley (Barcola) and (Hugo) Ekitike are back, I think Liverpool can improve further.

"But the main positive is the way Liverpool are trying to play and it’s attractive football and every game we seem to be playing with more purpose.

"So now we just need to get pushing on, top four is the aim and then look to back the Manager in the transfer windows coming up as he will need time."

After Sunday's clash with Manchester United, Liverpool will travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in the Champions League before turning their attention to the Merseyside derby against Everton.