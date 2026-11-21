Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola believes the use of drones around training grounds should be banned after Mauricio Pochettino's first session as Manchester United boss was recorded and uploaded online.

Pochettino and his United stars are clearly visible in the footage, which was shot above United's Carrington training base, ahead of their trip to Anfield tomorrow.

Advertisement Advertisement

The drone operator has since apologised and deleted the video and United are not expected to take legal action over the incident.

"The important part of this is that it shouldn't be legal. It happened to United, but it could happen to me.

"Yesterday, when Sky Sports had access to our training and the cameras recorded 15-20 minutes, you know who trained and who didn't.

"It's not the matter of the advantage. It's the fact someone can do this. There's a reason we train behind closed doors, because there are some things that you have to respect. I don't think it's nice for any club."