Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has spoken on the clash against Manchester United which is quickly approaching.

Mauricio Pochettino's Red Devils take on old rivals Liverpool this weekend as the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss starts life as United boss.

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Liverpool are fifth with 18 points from 10 games, and Man United are 19th with 8 points and just one win after a horrid start to the campaign.

Andoni Iraola is looking to extend his six-match unbeaten record against United whilst also trying to fix Liverpool's poor home form which sees them with just one win at Anfield.

United could break out of the relegation zone with a win as they desperately try to find their feet. Speaking via Hajper, Lovren revealed that he feels sorry for Liverpool's biggest rivals, who have fallen far from their perch.

"I was watching the Man Utd game against Aston Villa, and in one moment I thought to myself, I actually feel sorry for United.

"They came back to draw, but is that enough? They're not in the best shape at the moment, but they can always bounce back because they have quality players and you cannot write them off.

"No matter if they are 18th or 19th on the table and Liverpool are first, second, or third, it's still a derby. It's a massive game, and nobody wants to disappoint their supporters.

"So of course, on paper how it stands and how it looks, Liverpool are definitely the favorites, but they will need to show that on the pitch. Of course, the game is at Anfield, which is a massive plus for us."

He also stated: "Liverpool are a big dog and the nearest other big dogs are Manchester United. The atmosphere at Anfield is always unbelievable."

Liverpool have struggled to assert their dominance over their old rivals in recent years, winning just two of their last nine head-to-heads. A loss would come as a shock and could seriously damage their title hopes.