Liverpool defender will leave the club at the end of this season after several years

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas will leave the side at the end of the season, as per reports.

The 30 year old joined Liverpool in the summer of 2020. He became only the second Greek player to represent Liverpool as then manager Jurgen Klopp saw him as a perfect backup for Andrew Robertson.

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After helping lift the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Premier League, the defender is now ready to leave after 124 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.

According to Greek journalist Ilias Kallonas of Sport24, Tsimikas to expected to leave the club after the end of the current campaign.

"Kostas Tsimikas is expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. A move to a La Liga club is currently the most likely next step in his career."

Tsimikas has never been able to establish himself as Liverpool's key left back, with him now competing for a spot against Milos Kerkez. However, he has been ever reliable and will be sorely missed when manager Andoni Iraola decides it's time for him to depart.

After captaining the club in the win against LASK, Tsimikas was over the moon and once more revealed his love for the side.

“Representing my dream club, on a Champions League night, as a captain, with a win and some assists serving?!

“Little Kostas, we made it happen, kid. Never stop dreaming and believing, guys. Dreams can come true. I made some of mine come true today and it feels great. I am so grateful.”

Ronaldo Araujo could be snapped up by the club for just £47M due to his release clause, meaning Liverpool could have two new fullbacks once Tsimikas is replaced.