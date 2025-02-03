Alexander-Arnold to have a scan to assess a thigh injury with Tottenham game a huge doubt

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will have a scan on Monday to assess a thigh injury.

The knock forced him off during Liverpool’s win over Bournemouth in the Premier League over the weekend.

The vice-captain pulled up in the second half and was replaced by Conor Bradley as a precaution.

Arne Slot confirmed after the match that Alexander-Arnold requested to come off to avoid making the problem worse.

He stated post-game: “The situation is he said to me that you have to take me off and he sat on the floor and we took him off.

"He felt something, I can’t tell you exactly what it was and how bad it is as we are (talking now) only just after the game.

“But it’s never a good sign if a player is asking for a substitution. It’s not a fact but I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday. Let’s hope he is back with us as soon as possible.”