Danny Murphy: Why Liverpool leadership no surprise given off contract trio

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy says the approach of Arne Slot's three off contract stars shouldn't be a surprise.

Liverpool lead the Premier League and Champions League tables with senior trio Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all coming off contract in June.

And Murphy told Tribalfootball.com: "First and foremost, I think he's got the players on board with what he's doing, which is always a good start. As a collective, the messages seem to be going across to the players, the intensity is good and the quality.

"In terms of the three lads who are out of contract, two of them are nearing the end of their careers, very senior, very experienced, so it's probably fair to say that when you're at that stage in your career, it's easier to deal with that type of stuff, that type of speculation and focus on you.

"I think that's a benefit when it when it's happening to players of that experience.

"Even with Trent Alexander-Arnold, even though he's a lot younger, he's been under the microscope for years and years now.

"It was probably only the Manchester United game, where in the context, it was the end of the week of all the speculation, it was the only game that look like it affected him.

"Other than that, I think he's had a good season. So, Slot has three players who are out of contract which is quite unusual for a club doing so well, but the reality is, there's three really experienced players who love the club and love playing football.

"I think between them all, it's been an easier manage than maybe the outside world has thought. I don't think there's constant conversations going on or any concerns, all the players are loved by the fans. Sometimes you get a player who's running out of contract and the fans can turn more quickly, especially if the performances aren't good.

"Everything's gone well in that respect.

"The fans are on board, they seem healthy, fit, happy and even their body language is good, so I don't think it's been all down to Slot.

"I think he's been part of the management of that situation, but the players have to take some of the credit to."

- Danny Murphy was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Betway