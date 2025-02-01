Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Slot admits Alexander-Arnold injury concern
Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury is a concern.

The fullback was forced off on 70 minutes in victory over Bournemouth.

Slot said: "The situation was that he said to me, 'You have to take me off' and he sat on the floor and we took him off.

"He felt something, I can't tell you exactly what and how bad it is of course because we are one hour after the game, but it is never a good sign if a player is asking for a substitution.

"This is not a fact but I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday, but let's hope he is back with us as soon as possible."

 

Premier League Alexander-Arnold Trent Liverpool Bournemouth
