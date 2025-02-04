Alexander-Arnold's scan results emerge at Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold's scan reveals he has received no major damage after asking to be removed

Trent Alexander-Arnold has avoided a serious injury after limping off during Liverpool’s win over Bournemouth, per The Mail.

The full-back remains a doubt for Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham, but he is not expected to be out for long.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, asked to be substituted in the second half after feeling discomfort in his thigh.

Scans have confirmed there is no major damage, and his recovery is expected to take days rather than weeks.

Arne Slot will decide whether to risk his vice-captain against Spurs, though he has been cautious with injured players in the past.

In his absence, Conor Bradley will likely come into the back four against Spurs.