Alexander-Arnold returns to Liverpool training ahead of Real Madrid clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold took part in Liverpool's open training session on Tuesday after returning from a hamstring injury he picked up before the international break.

The fullback went off early against Aston Villa and has since rested over the international break and during Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Southampton at the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now, the 26-year-old took part in an open training session at the AXA Training Centre as he prepares to help the Reds face Real Madrid in front of the Anfield crowd on Wednesday night.

Manager Arne Slot is expected to issue a full injury update during his pre-match press later today where he will likely announce the return of the defender to the team as well as a full fitness update.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Los Blancos this season as his contract slowly winds down.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play