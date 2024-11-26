Alexander-Arnold returns to Liverpool training ahead of Real Madrid clash

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Alexander-Arnold returns to training ahead of Real Madrid and Man City clashes
Alexander-Arnold returns to training ahead of Real Madrid and Man City clashes
Trent Alexander-Arnold took part in Liverpool's open training session on Tuesday after returning from a hamstring injury he picked up before the international break.

The fullback went off early against Aston Villa and has since rested over the international break and during Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Southampton at the weekend.

Now, the 26-year-old took part in an open training session at the AXA Training Centre as he prepares to help the Reds face Real Madrid in front of the Anfield crowd on Wednesday night. 

Manager Arne Slot is expected to issue a full injury update during his pre-match press later today where he will likely announce the return of the defender to the team as well as a full fitness update. 

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Los Blancos this season as his contract slowly winds down. 

 

