Liverpool boss Slot plays down favourites' tag after going eight points clear

Liverpool manager Arne Slot does not believe his team are free and clear at the top of the table.

While the Reds have an impressive eight point lead over Manchester City, Slot is not resting on his laurels.

He is aware that City, Arsenal and other teams can still contend for the title.

He stated after a win over Southampton: “No, definitely (it’s a healthy advantage) but we also know what we have to put into it to get this lead that we have at the moment – and to get these wins. I think there were maybe one or two games for us that were wins by a big margin, but the rest of them were all by small margins.

“We know how difficult it is to win a game and these players have been longer in the Premier League than I have been.

“I think it was last season and even later on in the season that Arsenal led by eight points and (Manchester) City came back, so you know if you face Arsenal, City, Chelsea and all these other teams – Tottenham (Hotspur) were great yesterday, as well – they’re all able to win so many games in a row. It’s nice to have this position, but we are definitely not getting carried away.”

