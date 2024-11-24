Liverpool's 2-goal Salag already eyeing Man City showdown

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was pleased with his double in victory at Southampton.

Saints were leading 2-1 at St Mary's on Sunday before Salah came forward to score twice and earn the 3-2 win.

He later said, "They were very important, especially after being down 2-1. It's the most important thing to have won the game.

"Each game is different. They had a game plan and played very well. We managed to come back and win the game. I think we have a good game plan, we played our game and I was confident we would create chances.

"It's great. Hopefully, we keep going in that direction. We have a game against them so hopefully, we win it and go 11 points clear.

"Man City is Man City. They have a bad time now but they have great players."