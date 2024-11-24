Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Ipswich boss McKenna hoping Phillips fit for Man Utd clash
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford ready for Ipswich

Liverpool's 2-goal Salah already eyeing Man City showdown

Paul Vegas
Liverpool's 2-goal Salag already eyeing Man City showdown
Liverpool's 2-goal Salag already eyeing Man City showdownAction Plus
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was pleased with his double in victory at Southampton.

Saints were leading 2-1 at St Mary's on Sunday before Salah came forward to score twice and earn the 3-2 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said, "They were very important, especially after being down 2-1. It's the most important thing to have won the game.

"Each game is different. They had a game plan and played very well. We managed to come back and win the game. I think we have a good game plan, we played our game and I was confident we would create chances.

"It's great. Hopefully, we keep going in that direction. We have a game against them so hopefully, we win it and go 11 points clear.

"Man City is Man City. They have a bad time now but they have great players."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpoolManchester CitySouthampton
Related Articles
Slot delighted with Liverpool fight-back at Southampton
Two-goal Salah sends Liverpool eight points clear after comeback at Southampton
Liverpool boss Slot can see opportunity facing Man City