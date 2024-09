Trent Alexander-Arnold has moved to assure Liverpool fans he sees his future at Anfield.

The fullback is inside the final year of his Reds deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold said: "I've always said I want to be captain of Liverpool. That's my goal, whether that happens or not is out of my control.

"I want to be a Reds player this season at the very least, that's what I'll say.

"I am a player who is highly motivated by winning things and being elite."