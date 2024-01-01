Real Madrid president Florentino planning triple Premier League raid in 2025

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez plans to shop in the Premier League in 2025.

Rodri, 28, Trent Alexander-Arnold, 25, William Saliba, 23, and Cristian Romero, 26, are all Prem-based players being linked with the Spanish giants.

And now The Independent says Real Madrid aim to bring in three of them next summer.

Real Madrid want Rodri, who won the European Championship with Spain last summer, as a replacement for Toni Kroos - who was never replaced this summer.

However, the defensive midfielder has a contract with Manchester City until 2027 and won't come cheap.

Alexander-Arnold is also high on the wish list. The right-back can join as a Bosman as his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season.

A centre-back is also on the wish list. Real Madrid hope to bring in either Saliba or Romero.

They have contracts with Arsenal and Tottenham respectively until the summer of 2027.