Alexander-Arnold pushed about Liverpool contract talks

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has remained coy about his future at the club.

The right-back is out of contract in the summer, which is leading to speculation about a move away from Anfield.

While the 25-year-old has reiterated his love for Liverpool, he did not commit his future to them either.

“The most important thing is trophies, if I’m honest,” he said this weekend after a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

“I want to win trophies. I’m a player who’s highly motivated by trophies and winning things and being elite.

“That’s probably the main factor of anything. If you’ve got a personality that is an elite athlete that wants to win and will do anything to win, then that’s what drives them.

“I’ve been at the club 20 years now. I’ve signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public and this one won’t be either.”