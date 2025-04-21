Alexander-Arnold admits special moment proving Liverpool matchwinner

Liverpool matchwinner Trent Alexander-Arnold was happy to focus on his goal at Leicester City on Sunday.

The fullback jumped from the bench to score the only goal of the game, to move Liverpool a game closer to being confirmed Premier League champions.

Advertisement Advertisement

I have had a few good moments in this stadium, scored a few goals and especially when we are so close to winning the title as well," Alexander-Arnold said. "I think in my first game back from injury, it was an important game for me. I have done a lot of hard work over the last few weeks to get back fit and I am eager to play. I was happy to contribute.

"Very similar (to the celebration in 2019 at the King Power) and I am pretty sure it's my first left-foot goal in my career as well. It has taken a few years but got there in the end.

"It was the one type of goal I have been missing but I saved it for the right time, being so close to winning the league now. I think it is one win away now, very close. And to do it for the fans here is a very special moment.

"As much as we do it for ourselves and our family, we do it for the fans as well, they are the ones who travel to the games and spend their money, so it is the least they deserve to see us give 100% on the pitch and win games."

Van Dijk's idea to push me to front

Alexander-Arnold, off contract at the end of the season, insists there was nothing to read into his post-whistle celebrations.

He continued: "To see us so close, some of us, to a second league title and for others a first, especially in front of fans, which is what we've been missing is very special.

"Virgil (van Dijk) pushed me to the front to soak it in, get up close and personal. The fans have been amazing again this season, they have pushed us every game to the final minutes and they have done that again today to help us win the game.

"I've said all season, I am not going to speak on my situation, I am not going to go into details but these days like today are always special: scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles and being in title races, they are special moments that will live for me forever. I am glad to be a part of them."