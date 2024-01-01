Aldridge can understand Real Madrid tempting Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool

Liverpool hero John Aldridge can see Trent Alexander-Arnold being tempted by Real Madrid.

The Reds defender has been linked with Real as his contract runs down this season.

Aldridge wrote for the Liverpool Echo: "Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation, for me, isn’t quite so clear-cut. He loves Liverpool and one day he’d like to be captain. But it’ll all be about what Trent wants in the long run.

"In my opinion, his contract should have been sorted a long time ago.

"Maybe he fancies a new experience in Spain. Obviously, I left Liverpool for the country way back in 1989 but that situation was slightly different. I didn’t want to leave, but Kenny Dalglish wanted Ian Rush and Peter Beardsley as his forward line. But I couldn’t have picked a better club to go to than Real Sociedad – I loved it there."