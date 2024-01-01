Aldridge convinced Liverpool will lose at least one star next season

Liverpool hero John Aldridge is convinced they'll lose at least one of their major stars at the end of this season.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are all off contract in June, with little progress being made over new deals.

Aldridge wrote for the Liverpool Echo: "Obviously, the question will be asked over why they didn’t do this earlier for Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, who are now all in the final year of their respective deals.

"But at the same time, maybe Liverpool are learning from the mistake of letting those situations go on for as long as they have.

"The players now hold all the aces. And Van Dijk has, alongside Ryan Gravenberch, been Liverpool’s best player of the season. He has had a second wind.

"The likelihood at the moment is that not all of them will be staying. I hope that isn’t the case.

"I’d be happy to see Van Dijk and Salah given another year, with Alexander-Arnold agreeing a long-term deal."