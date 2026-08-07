Alderweireld backs Rashford to join Tottenham: He is very similar to Son Heung-min...

Former Spurs and Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld has suggested that Manchester United star Marcus Rashford make a move to Tottenham.

Despite Rashford grabbing an impressive 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions for Barcelona on loan last season, the La Liga outfit declined to trigger their £26M purchase option.

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The England international has now returned to United, where reports state that manager Michael Carrick may reintegrate the winger back into the side as the season rapidly approaches.

Rashford is contracted to Manchester United until 2028 and his huge salary of £325,000 a week makes a deal for other clubs almost impossible.

However, speaking with Hajper, Alderweireld has suggested that Rashford make the switch to North London as Tottenham continue to search for a new winger under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

“I am a big fan of Marcus Rashford. Like every football player he just needs that confidence.

“He’s very direct, very quick, and especially dangerous from the left like Son Heung-min, coming inside to shoot or go down the left, so for me I think he would be a very good signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

“You never know but I like him a lot but he does need to feel that confidence. He did well at Barcelona but now is the time to step up for his own sake because you can not keep saying he is a big talent. Now is Rashford’s time. He needs to decide that now is the time to show up and shine but I am very curious to see where he ends up this season.”

Rashford was part of a five-man bomb squad at United’s Carrington training complex last summer but it looks like Carrick is willing to hand him another chance as he returns to training in the coming weeks.