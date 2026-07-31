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Rashford to Roma? Man Utd reportedly consider swap deal to land midfield target Kone

Rashford to Roma? Man Utd reportedly consider swap deal to land midfield target Kone
Rashford to Roma? Man Utd reportedly consider swap deal to land midfield target KoneREUTERS

Manchester United are reportedly open to a swap deal for Marcus Rashford as they eye Roma's Manu Kone.

Rashford has two years remaining on his United contract as it stands and after scoring 138 goals and registering 79 assists in 426 appearances, he could stick with the side. 

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After spending last season on loan at Barcelona, Rashford saw his hopes of joining the Spanish giants permanently fall apart when England teammate Anthony Gordon completed a £70M move from Newcastle to the Camp Nou. 

The 28 year old said he “enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories” away from his experience in La Liga where he grabbed 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances. 

As reports suggest Rashford will fight for a place under manager Michael Carrick, The Mirror have stated this week that he could be used as a makeweight to help United sign Roma’s Manu Kone

This also comes from Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport who state a loan move could be established as Rashford’s wages are too high for the Serie A side. 

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with the England star, including Arsenal and Tottenham but Rashford’s future is still up in the air. 

The 28-year-old has not made a competitive appearance for United since December 2024 and reports state £30M would be enough to draw him away from the Red Devils who are keen to offload his high wages. 

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Marcus RashfordManu KoneAnthony GordonManchester UnitedBarcelonaNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueLaLigaSerie AFootball transfers

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