Rodri "has opened doors to Barcelona" as Man City star dodges Real Madrid move

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is reportedly open to joining Barcelona despite talks with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have reportedly been in talks with City over a move for the World Cup winning Spain captain for several weeks, but little progress has been made between both parties.

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Negotiations with Man City over a suitable transfer fee have seemingly stalled despite Rodri’s wages not being an issue for the Spanish giants.

This has opened the door for other clubs to jump in and steal away the Ballon d’Or winner, namely Madrid’s biggest rivals Barcelona who see it is as the perfect opportunity to sign the iconic midfielder.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported on the news on Thursday afternoon, revealing that Barcelona are storming ahead in the race to snap up Rodri.

“Barcelona feel they are currently ahead of Real Madrid in the race for Rodri after positive talks with the player, as revealed with @alex_crook this morning.

“Real Madrid previously favourites, and are also in talks with both Rodri and Manchester City. Rodri has already indicated he is open to joining Real, but now Barcelona are now rivalling them for his signature.

“Rodri's priority is to move to Spain, even though Manchester City wish to keep.”

Fabrizio Romano also stated "Rodri has opened doors to Barcelona today, informing about his willingness to negotiate contract terms" in what is a crushing blow to Madrid.

Rodri has entered the final 12 months of his current contract and has reportedly shown little willingness to extend deal with City who must cash in now or lose him for free next summer.

Reports are unsure as to what Rodri would cost despite constant rumours but City are likely to ask for around £40M if a deal is established.