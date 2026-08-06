Man Utd to give up on Lewis Hall? Carrick considers bid for Fulham's Antonee Robinson

Manchester United are exploring potential transfer targets as reports suggest the pursuit for Newcastle's Lewis Hall is over.

Newcastle are said to value Hall at around £60M but will reportedly make life difficult for United if they attempt to draw him away this summer.

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This defensive stance from the Magpies comes after the club have already been raided for Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes which led to the departure or manager Eddie Howe.

United are in the market for a new left-back with Luke Shaw, 31, having now entered the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford.

However, Hall looks like an impossible target that the Red Devils should have made an early move for before Newcastle were picked apart by other clubs.

Now, according to talkSPORT, United boss Michael Carrick is seeking alternatives and has landed on Fulham’s Robinson who would cost in the region of £28-35M as per reports which is around half of what Newcastle would ask for Hall.

The 28-year-old has two years left on his deal and his 150+ Premier League appearances offers United a ton of experience in defence which, combined with his pace and ball carrying, makes him an exciting prospect.

Robinson joined Fulham from Wigan back in August 2020 for a fee of £2M, meaning the Cottagers are set for a major profit. Fulham could be open to a deal but it is down to Carrick and his team who have been slow to bring in defensive reinforcements.