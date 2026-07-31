Meulensteen warns Man Utd to not sell Rashford: Would he be a repeat of selling McTominay?

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has warned the club to not sell Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, 28, is thought to be available for around £30M, though his potential wage demands will prove to be a stumbling block with interested clubs, with the forward earning £325,000 per-week at Old Trafford.

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Barça had an option to make Rashford's move permanent for around €30M but opted instead to sign Anthony Gordon due to his lower wages and age difference.

Should Man Utd sell Rashford?

It has been reported this summer that manager Michael Carrick is keen on keeping Rashford and reintegrating him back into the squad where he could make his first competitive appearance for Manchester United since 12th December 2024.

Speaking to Andy’s Bet Club, Meulensteen explained that United could regret offloading the England star this summer.

“Would selling Rashford be a repeat of selling Scott McTominay? I don't think people see McTominay the same way. He moved because the club wanted to sell, and he has done brilliantly since.

“People might wonder if United sold him too early, but selling Rashford to a direct competitor like Arsenal or Chelsea could really hurt you.

“He is still a player who can make a difference. Ideally, if United sell him, they should sell him abroad.

“Carrick is the type of person who recognizes Marcus's qualities. They need an open conversation so Marcus understands what is required. Carrick won't want to bring someone back if it creates another problem. If the clarity is there, he would be happy to bring him back into the fold.”

Rashford bagged 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona last season, grabbing a goal contribution every 1.75 matches, making it one of the most productive campaigns of his senior career.

He clearly still has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if Carrick put him in his plans.