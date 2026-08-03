Fenerbahce are reportedly willing to 'break the bank' in order to lure Man United winger Marcus Rashford to Turkey.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with Barcelona, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 49 games, his best return since 2022-23.

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Barcelona had the option to make Rashford’s move permanent for a reported £26 million but instead opted to sign Anthony Gordon.

Rashford’s Man United future very much remains up in the air, with reports suggesting the club are looking to sell and other claiming Michael Carrick is willing to reintegrate him.

According to The Sun, Turkish giants Fenerbahce had emerged as a potential option for Rashford, and they’re willing to ‘break the bank’ to make it happen.

The report adds that the club have already reached out to Rashford’s representatives in order to learn conditions of a potential deal.

New manager Ismail Kartal is expected to be heavily backed by the Fenerbahce board as they seek to win their first league title since 2013-14.