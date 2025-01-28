Al Nassr go cold on Liverpool striker Nunez; turn to Boniface

Al Nassr have reportedly started talks with Victor Boniface as an alternative to Liverpool's Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan has faced transfer speculation due to his inconsistent performances at Anfield.

Despite his recent double against Brentford, no official bids have been made for Nunez.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Boniface is in talks for a move to the Middle East.

Al Nassr aims to strengthen their squad with a top-tier striker for the coming season.

In a post on X, Romano said: "Understand Al Nassr have started official talks for Victor Boniface as new striker!

“Negotiations on with Bayer Leverkusen for the Nigerian striker to replace Talisca."