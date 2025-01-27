Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunion

Manchester United might finally have a chance to offload Casemiro this winter or next summer.

United want to cash in on the veteran, with Saudi Pro League sides Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ittihad showing interest.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen on reuniting with Casemiro at Al-Nassr, although talks have stalled recently.

However, the potential transfer could be revived in the final week of the window, per Fabrizio Romano.

He reported that Anderson Talisca is set to join Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, with an agreement in place and a medical scheduled.

This move would free up a foreign player spot at Al-Nassr, making room for Casemiro.