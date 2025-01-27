Tribal Football
Most Read
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham
Man Utd confident of Heaven deal after Old Trafford visit
Brighton willing to release Ferguson on-loan
Man Utd boss Amorim takes fresh swipe at Rashford after win at Fulham

Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunion

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunion
Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunionAction Plus
Manchester United might finally have a chance to offload Casemiro this winter or next summer.

United want to cash in on the veteran, with Saudi Pro League sides Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ittihad showing interest. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen on reuniting with Casemiro at Al-Nassr, although talks have stalled recently. 

However, the potential transfer could be revived in the final week of the window, per Fabrizio Romano.

He reported that Anderson Talisca is set to join Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, with an agreement in place and a medical scheduled.

This move would free up a foreign player spot at Al-Nassr, making room for Casemiro. 

Mentions
CasemiroRonaldo CristianoManchester UnitedAl NassrAl IttihadPremier LeagueFootball TransfersSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move
Out of their depth: Is the Man Utd job too big for Amorim and Ineos?
Ronaldo offered mega contract (and shares) by Al-Nassr