Liverpool place £85M price tag on Nunez after Al-Hilal bid rejected

Premier League leaders Liverpool are in no mood to sell one of their forwards this winter.

The Reds are said to have rejected a mammoth bid for Uruguay star Darwin Nunez.

The center forward has been the subject of a huge £70M bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

The Reds are said to be willing to do a deal, but only if their asking price is met.

Arne Slot’s team are said to value the former Benfica man at around £85M.

Whether the Saudis go that high remains to be seen, and Nunez has given no indication that he wants to leave European football.