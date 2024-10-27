Scout who discovered Ugarte: He will be new leader of Man Utd

Fenix scout Marcelo Sasso is confident of Marcelo Ugarte proving his worth at Manchester United.

Sasso uncovered Ugarte as a junior player for Fenix, before he left for Europe and Sporting CP.

He recalled: “Fenix is only a small club.

“So when I see a player, I find his best friends and sign them to attract him.

“Manuel was coming from a baby club called City Park.

“Penarol, Nacional and Defensor were after him, but I told his father he should sign for us.

“All I got was silence from his dad, and I really thought I’d lost him.

“Just before the end of the transfer window I got a surprise when Miguel brought Manuel to training.

“His father was still uncertain, but said Manu decided to sign for us because his five best friends were also going to play for the club.

“He said ‘I am not sure it’s the best option — but he wants to play with his friends.’”

On seeing Ugarte at United, Sasso also told The Sun: “I am aware things haven’t been going well for them.

“But all the great teams — Real Madrid, Barcelona, Boca Juniors, everyone — have stormy days.

“I hope and believe Manu will also be there in the times of calm.

“He will be the new leader of the United team.

“Trust me on that — I know I’m right.”