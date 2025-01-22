Agents for Man Utd attacker Rashford meet with Barcelona chief Deco

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s representatives are trying to get a move to Barcelona.

The Red Devils are hoping to get rid of the forward and his huge wages this winter.

However, Rashford only wants to move to a club that is more prestigious than United.

Per The Mail, his representatives spoke to Barcelona director Deco on Tuesday.

However, the Catalan giants have their own money problems that mean a deal is unlikely.

Rashford is wondering whether he may be better off staying at United until the summer.

