Barcelona chief Deco leaves door open to Rashford signing

Barcelona sports chief Deco has left the door open to signing Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford this month.

Rashford is said to be keen to move to Barca before the January market shuts.

Asked about the reports, Deco said: "Rashford? We are first sorting out the Fair Play issue. If we can ultimately reinforce the squad, we will look at it. But as of today there is nothing concrete.

"Now the priority, today, is the renewal of important players. When we finish, we will see but the manager has not asked us for anything."

Deco was speaking before last night's kickoff for Barca's stunning 5-4 Champions League win at Benfica.