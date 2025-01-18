Tribal Football
AC Milan end pursuit of Man Utd striker Rashford

AC Milan have pulled out of talks for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Milan have been in talks with Rashford and United about a loan-to-buy deal since before Christmas.

However, L'Equipe says Milan have now dropped their pursuit.

With Noah Okafor's move to RB Leipzig falling through, which had been setup to make room for Rashford, it has seen Milan pull out of negotiations.

Instead, the Rossonero are focusing on a deal for Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker.

