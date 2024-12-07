5 big quotes from this week's Tribal exclusives

Tribalfootball.com had a number of great exclusive interviews this week including Patrik Berger, Steven Carr, Danny Murphy and many more!

Advertisement Advertisement

Patrik Berger on the contract situation at Liverpool and who he would keep out of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk if he had to pick just two:

“If we’re talking a short-term contract for two-three years I would probably keep Virgil and Salah because I think these players are so important for us. Van Dijk can play like this for the next three years, he's been the best centre-half in the world and I don't think we can find anybody like him. And if we could, he would be so expensive, over a hundred million pounds, easy. But I don't even think there is anybody like him in the world and it is the same thing with Mo Salah. So, I think the less harm for Liverpool would be Trent leaving. I don't think he's such a key player for us like Van Dijk and Mo Salah are."

Danny Murphy on Liverpool manager Arne Slot's start to life at the club:

“Arne Slot must be pinching himself a little bit at how quickly the players have taken on board what he's wanting them to do because there is a difference. There are similar aspects to what they’ve been doing under Slot, compared to what they did under (Jurgen) Klopp in terms of the intensity. But there is obviously a bit more measured approach with the ball, it's not as frenetic. It's been an amazing start for Slot and that performance was the icing on the cake, really.”

Steven Carr on if Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe deserves to be under pressure this season:

“I don’t think he deserves to be under pressure by fans, they have to be realistic as Howe well overachieved and he could not sustain that. Year on year that can’t be sustained as a Champions League squad because they just don’t have the squad for it, it’s impossible for them. The League is getting tougher and tougher, so many teams are competing like Brighton they are unbelievable at what they are doing who always seem to reproduce after selling.

Akor Adams on who inspired him to become a footballer whilst growing up in Nigeria:

"I remember that we could only watch UEFA Champions League games and the English Premier League back then in Nigeria, but I watched lots of video clips of Didier Drogba and when I came to Norway in my early years, I got to know more about Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima and I watched lots of his video clips too, knowing that we have lots of similarities - big, strong, fast and good on the ball. These are the two footballers I really want to tailor my trade after. I also have my abilities, but I think I can learn a lot from Drogba and Ronaldo de Lima."

Nigel Winterburn on his relationship with former teammate Martin Keown:

"I got on well with him. He is a very intense guy, highly competitive, he can come across serious, but that is his dedication, he is very thorough in everything he does. He was a terrific player, such a hard worker, he had the respect of his peers."