Danny Murphy exclusive: Breaking down Liverpool victory over Man City - and Salah contract dilemma

“There were so many aspects of that performance that were outstanding against a real quality side,” says BBC pundit Danny Murphy, when we catch up with him to dissect Liverpool’s win against Manchester City.

“The intensity of their game, the tenacity of the high press, the bravery to go and the win the ball high and get people in the box and make chances,” Murphy adds as a response to our question of what his took away from the win which left Liverpool nine points clear at the top. Speaking to Tribalfootball on behalf of Betbrain, the former Reds midfielder was also mightily impressed by the defensive work put in by Arne Slot’s men.

“This was a measured defensive approach at times when Manchester City got a bit more grip of the game. Being able to switch your mind and defend, to be concentrated, to be disciplined, to manage the game, that's one of the real positives of Liverpool this season.

“They haven't always played brilliantly and they've got through tough matches at times as they’ve been able to manage games. I think the shape of the team is really good. I think the players like the way they vary the game and when they have the ball as well. When to go long and in behind, when to play, keep possession of the ball and just be a bit more patient and more measured.

“Arne Slot must be pinching himself a little bit at how quickly the players have taken on board what he's wanting them to do because there is a difference. There are similar aspects to what they’ve been doing under Slot, compared to what they did under (Jurgen) Klopp in terms of the intensity. But there is obviously a bit more measured approach with the ball, it's not as frenetic. It's been an amazing start for Slot and that performance was the icing on the cake, really.”

Liverpool changed two of their back four compared to the game against Real Madrid on Tuesday and still kept a clean sheet. Their fourth on the bounce on home soil.

“You can't be successful in a season with the same 11-12 players and it was pleasing to see Gomez come in. He’s athletic, he's quick, he's capable of playing a high line or whatever the team needs, really. Konaté has had his best spell since he's been at Liverpool. He's been phenomenal.

“We're fortunate that Conor Bradley has got this wonderful energy and belief in himself, so, when Trent's been injured, he's been able to come in and fill that gap. He probably had the best game of his career in midweek against Real Madrid. But even when the personnel change, the structure is there. There's an obvious shape when they defend, they know what each other's doing and that's all down to the coach,” says Murphy who played 170 matches for Liverpool, himself, during a seven-year spell.

Salah has earned the right

Mo Salah is into his eighth season at Anfield and has long since passed 200 games. If it were down to Murphy, Salah puts his signature to a new contract soon, and is happy to stand by the Egyptian King for airing his opinion after beating Southampton.

“Yes, in an ideal world it is best for players to keep quiet and get the business done behind closed doors, but that's not the world we live in and if any player in Liverpool's squad has earned the right to vocalize his discontent it’s Mo Salah.

“His words didn’t come across in a vindictive, discontented way. It came across in an honest way and I know there's a little bit of gameplay going on, of course, but it's not affecting his performances, it's not affecting his physical output, his commitment to the cause, it's not affecting his goal scoring and it gives the fans some insight as to what's going on,” states Murphy.

“I can see where the club is coming from as well, though. We’re talking about a lot of money here, and the longevity of the contract is obviously key to these discussions. But as a player, you sometimes earn the right to share your feelings and if it was somebody less important and less brilliant, I'd be saying; “kick him out”, but Salah’s earned his right.”

But what if Mo Salah gets what he asks for and Virgil van Dijk says, “I’ll have me some of that as well”?

“Virgil has every right to expect the same treatment as Salah. I don't necessarily mean in terms of pounds, but if they're offering Mo a three-year deal and Virgil only one year, Virgil's got every right to say, “no, I'm not happy with that.”

“Every Liverpool fan, including me, wants them both to stay, but I've said this before; if you’d want me to choose one now, I would choose Van Dijk. The way I see it is, there are lots of brilliant forwards out there who can score goals and be match winners. Maybe not score the amount Salah does, but there's a lot of players out there who are “wow”-players who you could replace Salah with. Irrelevant of the odd mistakes, I don't see any other centre-halves at the moment who are on Virgil's level.”

