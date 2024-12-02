Currently propping up the Ligue 1 table, it's been a tough season for Montpellier so far. But beyond a campaign that has included a change of coach, Akor Adams has been a rare bright spark for MHSC.

The young Nigerian, now in his second season in France, kicked off the campaign superbly with three goals and two assists, before injury struck last month.

During his rehab, Akor had time to sit down with Tribalfootball.com and discuss his and MHSC's season so far, the club's change of coach and his career ambitions.

MONTPELLIER AND PERSONAL FORM

Three goals and two assists in your opening eight games, while you're well known for putting the team first - you must have been pleased with your start to the season?

I think the team in general comes first for me, but in my own way of helping, I score goals and make assist. Though, not so satisfied with the start of the season, but I think that got us some points.

In general, I will say there's still so much that I could have done, but I look forward to the games that are to come this season.

You seemed to be pretty hard on yourself towards the end of last season. What were you frustrated about and where did you think you could improve?

Yes. As a player and as an athlete, we aim for new heights and what we are able to do. Last season for me was more of learning about the French Ligue 1, getting acquitted to what it takes to play in the French Ligue.

I think i expected a lot more from myself. I don't think I met the target I set for myself, but for my first year, I think I had a pretty good season. It is just that I could have done more, hence my frustration.

Did you work on anything specifically over preseason to improve your game?

I am always learning, working hard to always improve, either it is the mental or the tactical. The physical is not so much of a problem. I work a lot in the differences I had in the league, mostly in the tactical part of where I can improve and I saw it play out better in the new season. I just have to keep working hard to improve my game.

You had that record-breaking two-goal debut with MHSC. Then scored again against Lyon. In hindsight, did that successful start create extra pressure for you last season?

I would not say it created any pressure on me. I knew what I was coming to and also knew my abilities. So, coming into a team that looked very comfortable in the league, I knew I was going to have a good start by the grace of God. So, it didn't put any pressure on me. I was ready for it.

Indeed, after those first two games, Gianluca di Marzio was reporting AC Milan were posting scouts to watch you. How did you take the extra publicity - was it something you noticed?

I didn't pay so much attention to it because I was just coming into the French Ligue and it could go either way, be it good or bad, but I was very positive and focused on training, learning and just doing my job, which is scoring for the team.

But of course when you get a team like AC Milan watching you, for me, I see it as an incentive, not a pressure, it is to know my football is being developed in the right direction.

What about joining MHSC last year from Lillestrom? How did that move come about? Was it only MHSC who made contact with you at the time?

No. I had other teams from Europe that were in contact with my agent Atta Aneke, also with me and Lillestrom, but Montpellier stood out because I had a very personal talk with them and they seemed to very interested and had details that I was very particular about.

Also credit to the legend - John Utaka. He also played a huge role after I spoke with him on the phone before coming. He spoke very highly of Montpellier and the values are what I cherish in the club as well.

You had that incredible half of the season at LSK, 18 goals in 21 games, do you think over 14 months on, you're a better player for your time in Ligue 1?

Yes. I will say I am a better. I think about the game differently. Yes, I had a lot of fun at Lillestrom, but I think here in the French Ligue, I am playing against much, much better clubs, tougher opponents. I don't want to say that the Norwegian league is not high in that standard, but the French Ligue is one of the best in the world. I am still having fun, my game is getter better, the best is yet to come.

COACHING AND PLAYING INFLUENCES

Michel Der Zakarian is a real legend of MHSC, how did you find working with him before his departure? Where do you think he improved you?

Michel is a top coach, but most importantly, he is a good man. I think I had a unique relationship with him in the sense that with him, I learnt more of the French language because that was what he spoke with me.

I also learnt with him that every game matters. You have to dig it out to get every point. He is the type of coach that goes all in for every game. I learnt the doggedness to get points and the fact that every game matters. He has a very strong will, the winning mentality and I think, he pushed that into the team.

Now you have another MHSC legend in Jean-Louis Gasset as your coach - what was the message from him going into your first games together?

I think Gasset is a tactician. He understands the game. He's been in the game for very long. He just asked us to trust him and do what he says and I think the results speak for themselves. There has been a lot of positive changes around the club, the dressing room since he came.

Personally for me as a young player, with the experiences he had with top, top players, I think it is something that I can really benefit from as a young player and hoping it will make me improve my game.

Of course, English fans know plenty about your former teammate Mamadou Sakho. How did you find him as a teammate?

For me, he is a great guy. I came to a club where not so many could speak the English language that I understand very well. He really took me under his wing. We spoke a lot. He shared a lot of his experience from the Premier League with me. For me, he is a top notch professional. He is a top, top teammate. I only have positive things to say about him.

And can you tell us a little about the influence of John Utaka on your career? How important is having him part of the coaching staff at MHSC?

Like I said earlier to almost every Nigerian kid, John Utaka is a legend. His influence was also part of my decision to come to Montpellier. He had played for the club, he has won the championship with the club and he is very much adored by the fans. For me, following in those footsteps knowing that he laid the path for a young player, I was glad to take the offer to sign for Montepellier.

And again, he played as a striker as I am, after games we do have discussions on what I should have done, what he thinks should have the best option. We have these interactions striker to striker, this is so I can improve. It is a huge privilege to have him among the coaching staff at Montepellier.

Beyond Utaka, did you have any role-models you looked up to when you were a young player in Nigeria?

I remember that we could only watch UEFA Champions League games and the English Premier League back then in Nigeria, but I watched lots of video clips of Didier Drogba and when I came to Norway in my early years, I got to know more about Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima and I watched lots of his video clips too, knowing that we have lots of similarities - big, strong, fast and good on the ball. These are the two footballers I really want to tailor my trade after. I also have my abilities, but I think I can learn a lot from Drogba and Ronaldo de Lima.

And on Sogndal, how did they discover you? Was Norway always going to be the country you'd initially leave Nigeria for?

As at the time, I was in the Jamba Academy in Kaduna. Atta Aneke came to Nigeria, who is my agent. He did his scouting tournament and I was part of those who were scouted and then I came to Norway. I would not have imagined, but that was the platform that gave me everything that I haveright now.

Would you say Norwegian football offers a good platform for young Nigerians yet to play in Europe?

I will say Norwegian football offers a very good platform, knowing how many footballers that have come out from there and there are many, top Nigerian footballers (among them).

It is a very good platform for young footballers to start their professional career in Norway and credit to Atta Aneke for what he has done and every other football agent that have helped young Nigerians to start in the Norwegian league.

NIGERIA HOPES

Has the NFF been in contact over the past 19 months given your progress?

In as much it is a dream for every Nigerian footballer to play for the Super Eagles, which is for me as well, I try to focus on what I can do for my club and continue to work hard on my game, which to me is very important. It will be sure a privilege to be able to represent Nigeria at the senior level. So, i just wait for the time.

You played in the U20 World Cup for Nigeria, where does that stand in your career?

The experience and privilege of representing Nigeria on such a world stage will always be an important part of my career and it was possible because of the opportunity I got through Paul Aigbogun, the coach and all his staff to trust me enough to represent Nigeria as a striker in the team.

I think that stands well for my career and I am hoping to get the opportunity to play for the Super Eagles.

There's some great centre-forwards currently available to Nigeria, but can you see yourself finding a place in a future squad?

I will really acknowledge that Nigeria have some top strikers right now. Football is a game of chance and you have to keep improving your game and trust your own process, which I do. If the chance comes, I just have to be ready to perform, which is the most important.

I am not just concerned with when it is coming, I am concerned about if I am prepared to take it. But credit to all the strikers who having been doing well for Nigeria and their clubs.

When you see Victor Osimhen working his way across Europe to finally making it big with Napoli and Galatasaray, does that offer inspiration to yourself?

I think all of as Nigerians are very happy for Victor Osimhen. He is putting Nigeria on the map. We celebrate him a lot, individually and collectively as a country.

His story is very inspiring, how he has been able to create a record for himself in world football and he is a footballer I would love to play alongside someday.