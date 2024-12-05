Fowler on Salah's contract demands at Liverpool: I’d give him what he wants

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has revealed his thoughts on the contract situation regarding Mohamed Salah which is still not resolved.

The Egyptian is now approaching the final few months of his contract with January 1st being the date rival clubs can contact the winger and possibly agree a deal to lure him away from the club.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Fowler advised Liverpool that they should accept any demands to keep Salah at the club for the foreseeable future.

"I’d give him what he wants, I think that’s the simple answer.

"I’m not big on the involvement, I’m big on the goals. Mo Salah’s performances for Liverpool for the contract he wants, he is a fantastic player, he is a game player that can win and change the game in a second."

Recently Salah was reportedly open to a one year extension but no news has come since of the club negotiating a deal. Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are also out of contract at the end of this season with all 3 players being secretive of their futures.

