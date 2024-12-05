Steven Carr exclusive: Howe's biggest problem is that he has overachieved at Newcastle

Steven Carr spoke exclusively to TribalFootball.com about Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and how the pressure he is under is due to his overachievement in recent years.

Howe admitted recently that his side are “lacking confidence” despite three wins on the bounce before the November international break. The Magpies have since dropped to 11th place in the Premier League despite major victories against top sides such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Nottingham Forest.

The Newcastle head coach has been under a lot of pressure recently with many calling for the board to review his role at the club. Carr was questioned on whether this was warranted but believes it is harsh on a manager who has gone far beyond expectations.

“That just sums up football a bit, I think he overachieved that’s his biggest problem that he overachieved with the team without spending. They have come under financial fair play rules so their hands are tied a lot where they have to sell a player.

“He deserves time, what he has done at that club with the restrictions that’s where the fans have to get a bit real, he has restrictions. They are the richest club in the world but it doesn’t mean they can spend what they want which is proven. They just can’t do it. It’s very tough for him, I think he has done unbelievably well with them.

Howe was forced to sell the likes of Elliot Anderson to Forest and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton in the summer transfer window to comply with financial rules. Carr stated that this, along with his small selection of players, shows how well he is doing despite the circumstances.

“He hasn’t got a big squad so for them to be competing and Howe being under pressure it’s very harsh, but that’s football. It changes so quickly, then the board listen and then what happens with that? I don’t know. But I think he has been unbelievable for Newcastle and I think he deserves time.

“I don’t think he deserves to be under pressure by fans, they have to be realistic as Howe well overachieved and he could not sustain that. Year on year that can’t be sustained as a Champions League squad because they just don’t have the squad for it, it’s impossible for them. The League is getting tougher and tougher, so many teams are competing like Brighton they are unbelievable at what they are doing who always seem to reproduce after selling.

“I think it’s very unfair on him but like I say his downfall was that he overachieved with the Champions League.”

-nSteven Carr was speaking to Tribalfootball thanks to William Hill