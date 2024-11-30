5 big quotes from this week's Tribal exclusives

Tribalfootball.com has a number of great exclusive interviews this week including Ally McCoist, Alan Smith, Lee Sharpe, and many more! Here are the 5 best quotes.

Ally McCoist on how Danny Welbeck is thriving under Fabian Hurzeler at Brighton this season:

“He is such a lovely lad! He’s always suffered from injuries, but being injury-free he seems to have gotten another lease of life. He's got a freedom to go and express himself and it just looks as though he's really enjoying himself. He's in a good place."

Alan Smith spoke on how he thinks Graham Potter would be the ideal replacement for Steve Cooper at Leicester City:

“He’s been out of the game for a while now and he's clearly a good coach. You can't overlook what he did at Brighton and before that. Whether he thinks this is the right move at the right time, if he's offered it, is another thing. I believe he turned it down or at least deliberated too long when there was a points deduction hanging over the club. He would be a progressive appointment."

Lee Sharpe opened up on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford who he believes can still revive his career at the club:

“I think the only man who can do that is Marcus Rashford himself. For 18 months he performed on a level that no one could touch, but since then he’s been struggling to get back to that level. Someone pointed out to me the other day that he’s the same age now as Nemanja Matic was when he was signed by Manchester United and people said he was over the hill.

David Peace on how Manchester United's assistant manager Jimmy Murphy kept the club alive after the Munich disaster.

“His personality and his strength of character was what kept them going. And there wasn't really anybody else who could have done that job. “Munichs” is really his story on how he kept Manchester United going at the same time as he was suffering tremendous guilt. He lost close friends, and he'd known many of the players since they were young boys. It’s only about a year or so ago that they put a statue of him up at Old Trafford. Football can be very cruel.”

Gonzalo De Los Santos praised manager Rafael Benítez, stating he the best coach he played under as he was addicted to football:

Rafael Benítez was the best coach I ever had. He was entirely dedicated to football, thinking about it 24/7. He equipped us with all the tools we needed to succeed on the pitch and fully understand our roles.